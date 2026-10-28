‘I Am Chilling With My Girlfriend’: Samay Raina’s Casual Confession To Varun Dhawan On Koffee With Karan 9 Goes Viral - VIDEO |

Samay Raina appears to have put an end to speculation about his relationship status after casually revealing during a phone call with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 9 that he has a girlfriend. The comedian made the admission while Varun was participating in a game on the show.

During the segment, both guests, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, were asked to call someone and get them to say, “Hi Karan.” Varun immediately called Samay and teased him about the recent buzz surrounding him, saying, “Poora news mein aa raha hai, tere saath woh ho gaya.” Confused by the remark, Samay asked, “Kya ho gaya?” Varun then added, “Arey, woh last episode ke baad, they are saying that you got this thing.” Taking the teasing in his stride, Samay replied, “Kuch na kuch aata rehta hai, bhai.”

Varun Dhawan called Samay Raina and bro was chilling with his girlfriend 😭 https://t.co/S9NnbbT1AS — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) October 28, 2026

As Varun continued hinting at the news surrounding him, Samay remained unfazed and suggested that he might have said something. He then casually revealed, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.” Karan Johar, who was listening to the conversation, stepped in to remind Samay that he was on Koffee With Karan.

The host then jokingly encouraged the comedian to be more open about his relationship, saying, “This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend.”

Samay Raina’s dating life has been a subject of speculation after he was spotted with actor Medha Shankr on multiple occasions, including at public events and an airport, sparking rumours of a possible relationship. The buzz intensified after their friendly exchanges on India’s Got Latent 2, where Samay called Medha his “sabse achha dost”. In September 2026, the duo also reacted humorously to rumours of a December wedding, with Medha sharing a meme dismissing baseless wedding speculation. Neither has confirmed being in a relationship. Samay was also photographed holding hands with a masked woman in Mumbai, but later identified her as Chandni Anand Ghai, the wife of his close friend Balraj Singh Ghai, clearing up speculation surrounding that sighting.