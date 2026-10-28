'I Am And Will Always Be Here Cheering For You': Hrithik Roshan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Post For Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan | Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014 after being married for 14 years. However, even after the divorce, they share a good rapport with each other, and they are co-parenting their kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. On Wednesday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for Sussanne. In his post, he mentioned that it is a belated birthday wish, as his ex-wife celebrated her special day on Tuesday, October 26.

Hrithik shared multiple photos of Sussanne and wrote, "This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy Birthday Sussanne. My wish for you is that this year brings you all the love, warmth, joy and magic that you so beautifully and freely give to the people around you."

The War actor further wrote that he is proud of Sussanne for the life that she has lived, challenges that she has faced and the person she has grown into. He called her Ray and Ridz's (their kids) 'best mama'.

Hrithik further wrote, "You are amazing, like Dad says, 'Amazing is what amazing does!' You do amazing things. More power to you, may The Charcoal Project find its way into every city across the world that your heart dreams of conquering! I am and will always be here cheering for you (sic)."

Sussanne Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish

Sussanne, in the comment section, reacted to Hrithik's birthday wish for her and wrote, "Thank you so much Rye! To great Parentship to our Ray n Ridz !! N the happiest times and brightest smiles forward for all of us.. you, Saba, n me n Arslan (Sic)."

Sussanne Khan's BF and Hrithik Roshan's GF

Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on. The former is dating Arslan Goni, and the latter is in a relationship with Saba Azad. Interestingly, all four of them also spend time together.