'It's Our Birthday': Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Shares Unseen Romantic Photos

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Girlfriend Saba Azad | Photos via Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are celebrating five years together on Thursday (October 1). The couple, who made their relationship public in 2022, marked the occasion with a series of romantic photos from their vacation.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share glimpses of some of their special moments together. Along with the pictures, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor penned a sweet note for Saba, writing, "It's our birthday🥳🕺HAPPY 5th my love."

One of the pictures shows Hrithik and Saba standing together by the sea as they pose against a stunning sunset. Their silhouettes can be seen against the golden sky and the ocean, creating a romantic frame.

Another picture features the couple posing for a selfie inside what appears to be an aircraft. Both are seen wearing aviation-style headsets and winter outfits. Hrithik also shared a few other selfies and pictures from their vacation.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Relationship

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours in 2022 before making their relationship more visible publicly. The two later arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The two got married in 2000 and separated in 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Age Gap

Hrithik Roshan was born on January 10, 1974, while Saba Azad was born on November 1, 1985. The two have a 12-year age difference.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He reprised his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel to the 2019 action film War. He also made a cameo in Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari.

Saba, meanwhile, was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar.