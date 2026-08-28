Hrithik Roshan's 18-Year-Old Son Hrehaan Roshan Makes Music Debut; Suzanne Khan, Saba Azad & Rakesh Roshan Cheer - VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan's Son Hrehaan Makes Music Debut At 18 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Hrithik Roshan's 18-year-old son Hrehaan Roshan has made his debut in the music world as an independent artist with his first single, This Heavenly Place, which was released on Friday, August 28. For the track, Hrehaan has taken on the roles of singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Hrithik Roshan's Son Hrehaan Makes Music Debut At 18

The song's music video features Hrehaan performing with a black-and-white acoustic setup as he sings and plays the guitar. His debut marks the beginning of what could be an exciting musical journey for the young artist.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Hrithik Roshan shared a video from the song and expressed his faith in his son's instincts. He wrote, "You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless."

Hrehaan's mother, Suzanne Khan, also celebrated the special occasion and showered love on her son. Sharing her reaction, she wrote, "So overwhelmed love you beyond anytime."

Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, who is an actor and singer, congratulated Hrehaan on the release. She wrote, "So so beautiful Ray. so proud of you."

Hrehaan's grandfather, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, also took to the comments to encourage him as he begins this new chapter. He wrote, "Ray so proud of you, keep soaring."

Hrehaan's youngest cousin, Pashmina Roshan, joined the celebrations as well, leaving a sweet message for him. She wrote, "Beautiful! Congratulations Ray."

Hrehaan's entry into music also carries forward his family's long-standing connection with the art form. His great-grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath, popularly known as Roshan, was an Indian esraj player and renowned music director.

The family's musical legacy was further carried forward by Rajesh Roshan, the music director and composer. He rose to prominence with the music of films such as Kunwara Baap and Julie, and went on to compose music for several popular Hindi films.

Notably, Rajesh also composed the music for Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. With Hrehaan now stepping into music as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, the Roshan family's enduring connection with music continues into another generation.

The single has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tewari serving as A&R.