Hrithik Roshan Reacts To War 2 VFX Criticism, Admits Film Had 'Physics Issues & Less Time' After Fan's Question

Photo Via YouTube

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently defended Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana against its aggressive VFX, which sparked major backlash. In this context, the actor urged audiences to maintain an open mind and evaluate the final product instead of relying on early glimpses.

Hrithik Roshan Backs Ramayana Amid VFX Backlash

Sharing a detailed note on Instagram, he wrote, "Yes, bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me… and especially when it's a film I'm part of. As an 11-year-old kid, I saw Back to the Future on a trip to London, and it changed me forever. I became obsessed." Afterwards, a fan questioned the criticism of War 2.

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To War 2 VFX Criticism

A fan asked, "Hrithik Roshan makes us question ourselves that bad Ramayana VFX and War 2 VFX are debatable… Well Hr, I surrender infront of you! What a majestic stand you took! And did you just defend War 2 indirectly... Nevertheless, love always to My King."

To which the actor said, "War2 had some physics/gravity issue and less time. It can happen. Whereas War1 was absolutely spectacularly perfect."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

Meanwhile, a fan asked him, “Sir, what about Fighter?” What are your views about DNEG?” He replied, “Fighter VFX was very photorealistic.”

Work Front

Hrithik will be seen next in Krrish 4, which will be making his directorial debut. Krrish 4 will be directed by Hrithik and produced by Rakesh and Aditya Chopra.

The film’s cast and crew have yet to be officially announced.

The first Krrish film was released in 2006 as a spin-off of Koi…Mil Gaya.