Hrithik Roshan's 17-Year-Old Son Hridhaan Roshan Heads To US To Study Filmmaking

Hrithik Roshan’s younger son Hridhaan Roshan may be taking the first step toward a career in cinema. The 17-year-old has enrolled at the prestigious University of Southern California (USC) in the United States to study filmmaking. The news was shared by his school, American School of Bombay, on its official Instagram account, where they congratulated Hridhaan on his new academic journey.

The post featured a photograph of Hridhaan alongside the USC logo. “It’s no surprise to US that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud,” read the caption of the post.

Soon after the announcement, friends and family members flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Among them was cousin Fizaa Ali, daughter of Farah Khan Ali, who wrote, “Yay hridu!”

Hridhaan is the younger son of Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan. The former couple also share an elder son, Hrehaan Roshan.

With Hridhaan now pursuing filmmaking academically, many fans have begun speculating whether he might eventually follow the creative path taken by several members of the Roshan family.

Hrithik and Sussanne, veteran actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, were married from 2000 until their separation in 2014, but they have continued to maintain an amicable relationship while co-parenting their children. During the pandemic in 2020, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik so they could jointly take care of their sons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik's recent box-office journey has seen mixed results. His aerial action film Fighter, which co-starred Deepika Padukone, performed moderately well and reportedly earned over Rs 300 crore globally.

However, his latest release, War 2, part of the YRF spy universe and also starring Jr NTR, received a lukewarm response at the box office despite its massive scale.

Hrithik is currently gearing up to direct and star in the next instalment of the superhero franchise, Krrish 4, marking his directorial debut.