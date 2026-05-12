'I Am A Nana Now': Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda Blessed With Baby Boy; Filmmaker Reveals She Worked On Haunted Even While Going Into OT

Vikram Bhatt / Krishna Bhatt Sarda | Instagram

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt Sarda, who tied the knot with businessman Vedant Sarda in 2023, has been blessed with a baby boy. Krishna has welcomed her child while working on her father's upcoming movie Haunted – Echoes Of The Past.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Vikram said, “Yes, I am a nana now. Ab main dadagiri kar sakta hoon! I am very tired. We didn’t sleep all night and we’ve been working all day. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Further sharing a health update about his daughter and the baby, Vikram said, “Krishna and the baby both are fine. She insisted on working on Haunted – Echoes Of The Past even while going into the OT (Operation theatre). I call her ‘QC’ (Quality Check)! She always insists, ‘I want to see all the shots. Don’t okay anything without QC’.”

The filmmaker, who was arrested in a cheating case and spent more than two months in jail, further revealed that Krishna's pregnancy was not easy, as she was running around due to legal matters.

He revealed that even his daughter's name was mentioned in the FIR, but the chargesheet didn’t include her name. He said, "The poor thing was stressed and had a miserable pregnancy. To all the people who wished her ill, I want to tell them – you all failed.”

Haunted – Echoes Of The Past Release Date

Haunted – Echoes Of The Past is slated to release on June 12, 2026. The film's teaser was released a few days ago, and it received a mixed response from the audience, and many felt that Bhatt has used AI to make the movie.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to Haunted 3D, which was released in 2011. While Part 1 was a hit at the box office, let's see what response Part 2 will get.