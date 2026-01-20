 'I Actually Wasn't Offended...': Karan Johar Opens Up About Dhurandhar Politics
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar faced a few controversies, as people called it a propaganda movie. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently, in an interview, opened up about the politics of Dhurandhar, and he stated that it didn't offend him.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Karan Johar / Ranveer Singh |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. However, it did face a few controversies, as people called it a propaganda movie. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently, in an interview, opened up about the politics of Dhurandhar, and he stated that it offend him.

During an interaction with IIMUN, Karan praised the movie and said, "I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved Dhurandhar. I saw all of it with awe because I loved the craft of filmmaker. I loved the storytelling. I loved the way he divided it into chapters. I loved that the gaze was more internal, and it wasn't against, it was for speaking about politics in its own way."

Further talking about the politics of the film, Karan said, "I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema. I was not offended by any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it and I absolutely loved it, and I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice, and I feel he has emerged as a strong unique voice."

When Hrithik Roshan Didn't Agree With Politics Of Dhurandhar

After watching Dhurandhar, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a note on his Instagram story praising the film. However, he had also written that he 'may disagree with the politics of it'. The actor had faced a lot of backlash for sharing his opinion on Instagram.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar even after more than a month, is performing very well at the box office. The film on its day 46 collected Rs. 1.50 crore, taking the total to Rs. 826.6 crore. Well, it looks like the lifetime collection of the movie can be around Rs. 850 crore.

