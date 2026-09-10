Hunkkaar The Roar Trailer: Aneet Padda And Fatima Shaikh Promise A Hard-Hitting Story

Hunkkaar: The Roar trailer out | Photo via YouTube

What happens when a young rape survivor refuses to behave the way society expects her to? Hunkkaar: The Roar looks at that question through a tense story of truth, power and perception. The trailer, unveiled by JioHotstar on Thursday (September 10), introduces Aneet Padda as Meenu, a 17-year-old survivor who refuses to remain silent.

The series promises a story where getting justice is not a simple journey. As the trailer progresses, Meenu finds herself caught in a battle where powerful people attempt to control the narrative, while the police, courtroom and media each bring their own version of the truth.

Aneet Padda and Fatima Shaikh lead the cast

Aneet Padda plays Meenu, a character who is not presented simply as a victim. She is shown as strong-willed, complicated and difficult to predict, making her choices an important part of the story.

Aneet said about playing Meenu Rawat, “Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her, but by what she chooses after. She’s young, complicated and not always easy to understand, that’s what makes her real. Her one constant? A refusal to be silenced. I hope audiences see her vulnerability and the defiance at the heart of her journey."

Fatima Sana Shaikh, meanwhile, plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, a police officer investigating the case. She looks convincing in the role and appears to bring a calm but determined presence to the character.

Fatima said, “Jasleen enters a case where there are no easy answers and where every decision carries consequences. What drew me to her was her ability to remain focused on her responsibility even as the world around the investigation becomes increasingly complicated. She is dealing with power, influence, public opinion and the pressure that comes with a case of this magnitude, but she continues to search for what is true. Hunkkaar: The Roar gave me the opportunity to explore a character who is constantly navigating that difficult space between what you see, what you are told and what you ultimately choose to believe.”

A story told from different perspectives

The series moves between the police investigation, courtroom proceedings and media coverage, showing how the same case can be viewed differently depending on who is telling the story.

The ensemble also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor. Zeeshan plays Bhalerao, an advocate who finds himself fighting against a much stronger power structure.

Talking about his character, Zeeshan said, "Bhalerao is an underdog, and there is something inherently compelling about watching someone who doesn't have the biggest voice in the room still choose to fight. He enters a situation where the power dynamics are heavily stacked against him, but his belief in what the law should stand for keeps him going, he is the conscious of this story, the show. What I liked about it, is that it doesn't present the truth as something simple or convenient. Every character has their own perspective, their own motivations and their own version of what they believe is right. That makes the courtroom and the larger battle around it incredibly unpredictable.”

Priyanka Chopra backs the series

Hunkkaar: The Roar is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia. Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra have created the series.

The show is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and A Mangata Films Production. Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves as Executive Producer.

Speaking about the project, Priyanka said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. A big part of what my production company, Purple Pebble Pictures stands for is backing filmmakers with a distinct point of view and a bold vision and giving them the space to tell the stories they want to tell. I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and It’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me.”

The trailer sets up a story in which truth is constantly questioned and shaped by power, public opinion and personal beliefs. Hunkkaar: The Roar will begin streaming on JioHotstar from September 25.