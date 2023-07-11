Huma Qureshi Walked Out Of Item Song Offered By A 'Big Producer' For THIS Reason

Huma Qureshi | Instagram

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is currently busy with the promotions of her latest film Tarla. Over the last few days, the actress has made quite a lot of revelations about her personal and professional life. In one of her latest interviews, Huma said she walked out of an item song after a couple of days of rehearsals.

Calling the lyrics of the song 'cringeworthy', Huma said, "Sometimes I get offered item songs, and there was one particular time, a big producer, a big film, and they offered me this song. I said, you know what, why not? Everyone does it, and I did go for a couple of days of rehearsal as well, and my costume was made. But then I was like, no, these lyrics are so cringe."

Recently, Huma also said she moved to Mumbai in 2010 and by 2012, when Gangs of Wasseypur released, it changed her world but also left her feeling 'lost'.

"My world just exploded. This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000, that’s it…I am working with them (Viacom 18) now, they are my producers. But that was my first film and it wasn’t a fancy affair. There were no five-star hotels, cushioning of vanity vans or an army of people (following you)," she said during an interview.

The actress added, "It was like a bunch of people, who went to Varanasi for three months, shot and came back. Nobody had any clue what was happening. So when it came out, I was like, ‘Whoa! I am the lead in the film? My face is on the hoarding?! Should I have gotten paid more for it? Is this how movies get made?"

Huma is currently seen in the film Tarla, in which she is seen playing the queen of kitchen, the much-loved food writer, chef, cookbook author and host of cooking shows Tarla Dalal.

Tarla Dalal was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padma Shri in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" is still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.