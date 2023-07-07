'Never Felt I'm Muslim & Different In India': Huma Qureshi On PM Modi Being Questioned In US About Minority Rights - Watch Video |

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently promoting her latest release Tarla, was asked in an interview if it was right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about minority rights in India during his US visit. For those unversed, PM Modi denied discrimination against religious minorities in India during a joint press briefing alongside US President Joe Biden during his maiden State visit to the United States.

Reacting to the same, Huma said in the interview, “I never realised that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem's in Kailash Colony (of Delhi) for 50 years. In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that, I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer."

Watch the video below.

To a question on measures his government is willing to take to improve the rights of minorities in the country, PM Modi had said, "Democracy is India's spirit, it runs in the veins of its people and they live democracy in their daily lives".

"We are a democracy and as President Biden said India and America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it's written in our Constitution...So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Huma's film Tarla is available to stream on ZEE5. It is based on the inspiring journey of renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal.

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padma Shri in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" is still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.

Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. It is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.