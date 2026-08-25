'Huh?': Sonam Kapoor Reacts As Mumbai Auto, Taxi Drivers Get Notices Over Marathi Mandate Amid Strike

Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Marathi Language Notices For Cab, Auto Drivers | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor has reacted to the Maharashtra Transport Department issuing notices to commercial passenger vehicle drivers over their knowledge of Marathi.

According to reports, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on August 20 issued notices to 1,268 commercial passenger vehicle drivers, mainly autorickshaw and taxi drivers, for inadequate knowledge of Marathi. A day later, notices were reportedly issued to another 1,499 non-Marathi-speaking drivers across Maharashtra.

Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Marathi Language Notices For Cab, Auto Drivers

Sonam reacted to the development on Instagram by commenting on a post shared by journalist Faye D'Souza about the Maharashtra State Transport Department's inspection in Mumbai, writing, "Huh (sic)."

What Happens If A Driver Doesn't Know Marathi?

Drivers have reportedly been given up to four months to comply with the language requirement. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said that drivers who cannot demonstrate the required knowledge of Marathi will initially be given a 30-day notice.

If they fail to meet the requirement even after the notice period, their driving licence can reportedly be suspended for three months. Continued non-compliance after the suspension could result in the permanent cancellation of the licence.

Sonam Kapoor's Personal Life And Work

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a son named Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, on March 29, 2026. The couple are also parents to their first son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who was born in August 2022.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is a remake of the 2011 Korean movie of the same name and also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Since then, Sonam has largely stayed away from acting projects.