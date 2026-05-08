Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With Anand Ahuja: 'Countless Dreams Built From Scratch, So Many Risks Taken'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who celebrates her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja, penned a heartfelt note on social media. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating in a traditional Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony in Mumbai. Recently, Sonam welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29. The couple also have an older son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who was born in August 2022.

Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 8th Anniversary With Anand Ahuja

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share a video featuring Anand from their early dating days, wedding moments, and clips with their sons. She wrote, "A decade with you. Eight years married. Three cities. Three homes. Two beautiful boys. Countless dreams built from scratch. So many risks taken, lessons learnt, businesses created, failures survived, victories celebrated and moments where we held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all. And somehow, through every version of life we’ve lived together, one thing has only become more certain…my love, respect and compassion for you have only grown deeper."

Check it out:

'There's Nobody Else I'd Rather Do This Life With'

Furthermore, Sonam stated that Anand is still the first person she wants to speak to in the morning and the last person she wants beside her at night, “the calm in my chaos” and the person who makes her feel “safest, strongest and most myself.”

"Ten years later, I love you more gently, more intentionally and more completely than I knew was possible when we first began. Thank you for building this life with me. For the laughter, the friendship, the resilience, the family and the kind of love that evolves instead of fades. There’s nobody else I’d rather do this life with. Happy anniversary my love," wrote Sonam.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime-thriller film Blind, which was released in 2023. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke Sonam’s six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor.