'Truly Incredible': Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor Praises Dhurandhar 2 For Earning ₹240 Crore Worldwide; Yami Gautam REACTS

Yami Reacts As Dhurandhar 2 Earns ₹240 Crore Globally | Photo Via Instagram

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, has been receiving praise from all quarters following its March 19 release. While the paid previews faced hiccups, with several shows across India cancelled due to technical issues, the film still went on to create and shatter multiple box office records.

Yami Reacts As Dhurandhar 2 Earns ₹240 Crore Globally

The film earned Rs 240 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It also collected Rs 102.55 crore (all languages) on Day 1, an exceptional figure, taking its total collection to Rs 145.55 crore (all languages). Reacting to the box office collection, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, sister of Sonam Kapoor, praised the cast, writing, "Congratulations to the entire team for making history! This is truly incredible for the business and for all those who love cinema."

Reacting to it, Yami Gautam reshared Rhea’s story and added a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

Yami Gauatam Cameo In Dhurandhar 2

While there were earlier reports that Yami Gautam would have a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, viral clips on social media have now confirmed that she is indeed a part of the film. In the videos, Yami, dressed in a white nurse's outfit, a spy for India in Pakistan, is seen playing Shazia Bano, where she kills a Pakistani terrorist by injecting him.

With just one dialogue, Yami's character is seen killing the patient before looking at Ranveer Singh, who is standing at the door. She then nods at him and walks away, making for a brief but impactful cameo.

Yami Gautam has a small yet impactful role. She also had a stellar performance in #Haq .#dhurandhartherevange#BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/OXaGocXh5Y — Abanish Sinha (@abanish_Bihar) March 20, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, stars the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.