‘Huh? Is This Real?’: Hrithik Roshan Reacts To BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘Smash Patriarchy, Sing Vande Mataram’ Remark

‘Huh? Is This Real. Wow’: Hrithik Roshan Reacts To BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘Smash Patriarchy, Sing Vande Mataram’ Remark |

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s remarks linking Rahul Gandhi’s call to “smash the patriarchy” with singing Vande Mataram. Swaraj had challenged Rahul to sing the full version of the national song while responding to his comments on patriarchy.

The remarks were made in August but resurfaced recently after Congress leader Ruchira Chaturvedi shared the video on Instagram. Reacting to Chaturvedi’s post, Hrithik appeared surprised by Swaraj’s remarks and commented, “Huh? Is this real. Wow.” Swaraj’s comment came after Rahul Gandhi spoke about challenging patriarchy at an event in August. In response, she said, “You want to smash the patriarchy then sing full Vande Mataram.”

Bansuri’s remarks were directed at Rahul Gandhi and came in response to his comments on patriarchy during his August 22 programme in Pune. Speaking at a BJP press conference on August 26, the BJP MP questioned Gandhi’s position on women’s empowerment and challenged him over his “smash the patriarchy” call. “You want to smash the patriarchy? I am very comfortable singing Christmas carols on Christmas, singing Vande Mataram in its entirety, and reciting the Shiv Tandav. I challenge you: If you want to actually smash the patriarchy, then sing Vande Mataram in its entirety…” Swaraj said. She subsequently raised other issues related to women’s rights and legislation while questioning Gandhi’s position on them.

Ruchira re-shared Bansuri's statement and captioned the post, "Does she even know what she is saying? What has Smashing the Patriarchy got to do with Vande Mataram?"

Hrithik’s recent reaction is not entirely out of character, as the actor has previously spoken out on issues involving women’s rights, harassment and gender-based discrimination. During the #MeToo movement in 2018, he publicly called for a “harsh stand” against allegations of sexual misconduct involving his Super 30 director Vikas Bahl and said such complaints should not be “hushed or brushed under the carpet”. In 2019, Hrithik reiterated that he supported the #MeToo movement and believed exploitative behaviour towards women must stop, while also stressing that allegations should be dealt with through due process. More recently, in September 2026, he also liked a social media post defending Katrina Kaif against online criticism of her post-pregnancy body.