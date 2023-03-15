Oscars 2023 Controversy: Was Hugh Grant 'rude' towards Ashley Graham at Oscars 2023?

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham at Oscars 2023 | Photo File

Hugh Grant's recent interview with Ashley Graham on the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars has created a ruckus on social media. Even though their chat began normally, the British actor's apparent lack of excitement and limited responses to Graham's queries provoked several netizens to tag tag his behaviour 'rude'.

Ashley Graham initiated the conversation by referring to him as a 'veteran' due to his numerous appearances at the Oscars. Hugh Grant seemed least engaged in the interview once it began.

When asked whether he is eager to see something or if he expects someone to win, he delivered a bland, 'No one in specific' response. When she asked what he is wearing, he answered, "my suit."

Ashley tried to carry on the conversation by complimenting the outfit and asking about the tailor. Grant merely answered that he couldn't recall the name of his tailor, prompting Graham to make a joke about shouting out to the tailor.

Read Also Watch: Supermodel Ashley Graham announces she is expecting twins in sweet post

Netizens divided over the incident

Other internet users lauded Graham for trying to obtain something more interesting from the actor. They also criticized Hugh Grant, calling him 'rude' and 'disgraceful'.

"One should just avoid the mic if they do not wish to answer the questions," one user remarked.

Another segment of the internet supported Grant's dry humour, claiming that a good interviewer would have posed better questions to him.

Many people emphasized the significance of body language and claimed that Ashley Garahm was unable to customize her questions as per Hugh Grant's personality.

Read Also Pregnant 'Twilight' star Ashley Greene poses nude in latest maternity shoot

How Ashley Graham responded to the incident?

This instance, on the other hand, emphasizes the significance of being kind and considerate even in the face of difficult interactions.

When TMZ questioned her about the incident, Graham responded her mother taught her to "kill people with kindness."

What are your thoughts about this incident? Tell us in the comments!