Plus-size model Ashley Graham shows-off baby bump with stretch marks

Washington D.C.: American plus-size model Ashley Graham who loves documenting her pregnancy, shared another picture of her baby bump along with stretch marks in a nude selfie.

The 31-year-old star announced the news of her pregnancy in August and has been documenting it on social media for her fans, reported People magazine.

On Saturday night, Graham shared a new close-up snap of her belly in a nude selfie on her Instagram story. In the late-night picture, the mother-to-be covers her chest while laying in bed to show off her bulging stomach.