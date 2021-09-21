Watch: Supermodel Ashley Graham announces she is expecting twins in sweet post

Supermodel Ashley Graham will soon be a mother of three. Two months after announcing her pregnancy, the star revealed that she and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting twins.

The 33-year-old model revealed in a video on Instagram that she is expecting twin baby boys with her husband. In the video, they shared the moment they found out they were expecting, plus the ultrasound appointment when they learned they had two babies on the way.

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she says with a laugh as Ervin adds in disbelief, "You are kidding me!" Graham first shared her pregnancy news with the world in July, posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she captioned the picture, taken by her husband. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us." Graham and Ervin, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their first child Isaac in January 2020.

"At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she announced on social media at the time.

"Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time," she added.

In February 2021, the 33-year-old model appeared on E!'s Daily Pop to reveal the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a parent.

"It taught me a lot about patience. How selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day," she said at the time.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:00 PM IST