 Huge Ply Falls On Deepika Singh's Back While Shooting For Mangal Lakshmi, Actress Injured
Deepika Singh essays the character of Mangal in Colors TV's Mangal Lakshmi.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Deepika Singh, who is currently essaying the character of Mangal in Colors TV's Mangal Lakshmi has been garnering a lot of love for her stint in the show. The show has been a constant on the top 10 shows on the TRP charts ever since its inception.

Well, Deepika Singh, who had earlier developed an eye clot due to shooting in excessive heat has now again suffered an injury while shooting for the show. As per a report in ETimes TV, the Mangal Lakshmi actress was shooting for an upcoming dream sequence in the show. This scene saw Deepika being felicitated on stage. However, it was during this scene that a huge ply fell on the back of the actress. While the production team assisted the actress in the best way, the actress, who tried completing the sequence despite the injury had developed a back swelling and as a result of which had to eventually leave the sets of the show.

Deepika, who had earlier developed an eye clot while shooting for the show was advised to stop using glycerine for some time as it would only make everything worse. Deepika, who is a prominent name in the world of television is often seen falling prey to online trolling due to her dance videos on her social media handle. The actress however refuses to give up and has always stated that the trolling does not affect her.

