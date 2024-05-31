Deepika Singh Develops Eye Clot During Mangal Lakshmi Shoot

Deepika Singh, currently winning hearts with her stint in Colors TV's show 'Mangal Lakshmi' has recently developed an eye clot after the over usage of glycerine for the shoot of her show. The actress reveals what caused this accident and how she has been shooting for the show despite the injury.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Deepika Singh revealed that while she was shooting for the show, something started irritating her eye and that is when her costar noticed a red clot in her eye. She then rushed to the hospital within half an hour and was put on medications, ointments and eye drops.

Revealing what the doctor told her, the Mangal Lakshmi actress reveals that she has been advised to not strain her eyes and that she will take almost 5 days to heal. She has also been advised to not use glycerin or any other eye product. The actress says, ''I have a lot of crying scenes and as an actor, your eyes are your biggest asset to convey emotions. The clot is in my right eye, so we are making sure to take most of my shots from the left profile in this unavoidable situation. It’s hampering the shoot, but the show must go on.''

Deepika, who is currently essaying the character of Mangal in her show Mangal Lakshmi has made a comebcak to main stream television after a gap of few years. The actress, who is also a doting mother, is often seen facing the wrath of trolls for her dance videos on social media. However, Deepika remains unfazed.