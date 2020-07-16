Hrithik's Thursday selfie leaves fans impressed

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has made Thursday morning bright for fans, with a dazzling Instagram selfie and a one-word caption.

"Morning," he wrote on a new image that highlights the superstar's hazel-green eyes and a designer beard.

"Wow..so hot," a user commented.

"This picture reminds me of Kareena's dailogue of 'good looks, good looks and good looks' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'," another one wrote.