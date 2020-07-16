Anushka Sharma's morning ritual consists of oil pulling in her dog's company

New Delhi: With a picture of herself with her dog Dude, actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared her morning ritual of oil pulling for better dental health hygiene and detoxification of the body.

Sharma took to Instagram to post several pictures of herself indulging in "oil pulling in the company" of her dog Dude and shared the benefits of the practice in the caption.

"My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gundusha", a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out," she wrote in the caption.