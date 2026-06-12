Hrithik Roshan Replaces Shah Rukh Khan In Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer 2: Report

Hrithik Roshan In Jailer 2? | YouTube / Instagram

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie reportedly features actors from other film industries in cameo roles, and there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan would also be seen in Jailer 2. However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, due to his commitment to King, SRK has opted out of the Rajinikanth starrer, and Hrithik Roshan will replace him.

A source told the portal, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in times of crisis. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month.”

Well, if the report turns out to be true, it will mark the reunion of Hrithik and Rajinikanth after a gap of 40 years. The two had worked together in the movie Bhagwaan Dada, in which Hrithik was seen as a child actor.

Apart from Hrithik, reportedly Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinayakan, and Vijay Sethupathi also have cameos in the film.

Jailer 2 Reshoot

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that while the major shooting of Jailer 2 has been wrapped up, Nelson Dilipkumar will be reshooting some scenes. A source said, “Some actors have been asked to come back and reshoot the scene. When the team saw the film, they were not happy with certain portions."

Jailer 2 Cast & Release Date

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 also stars S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others. Reportedly, even Vidya Balan plays a pivotal role in the movie.

The official release date of Jailer 2 is not yet announced, but according to reports, the film might release in August this year. The announcement video, which was released in January 2025, had grabbed everyone's attention. So, let's wait for the official release date announcement of the film.