Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan Sell 3 Houses In Mumbai's Andheri For ₹6.75 Crore

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his father, veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have sold three of their residential properties in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore. The properties are located in Mumbai's Andheri suburb and two of them were owned by Rakesh while the third was earlier owned by Hrithik.

According to SquareYards, the first property is located in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited in Andheri West. Spanning over a built-up area of 95.26 square metre, the residential unit was sold by Rakesh for a whopping Rs 3.75 crore. It includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

The second property, located in Raheja Classique in Andheri West, was also sold by Rakesh. Spread across 60.89 square metre, it is valued at Rs 2.20 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 13.20 lakh was paid for the deal, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Hrithik took owned a residential unit in the same housing society and he sold it for Rs 80 lakh. The apartment is spread across 22.30 square metre and the transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 4.80 lakh, along with Rs 30,000 registration fees.

On the work front, Hrithik and Rakesh are now gearing up for their upcoming ambitious project, Krrish 4. While the film will be produced by Rakesh, it is set to mark Hrithik's debut as a director.

Recently, K-Pop star Jackson Wang visited the Roshans at their residence and he confirmed that he will be a part of Krrish 4, adding to the anticipation for the film. "I think he’s preparing for a new movie, Krrish 4. I don’t know, maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or, you know, maybe… I’ve never acted before. So maybe this’ll be my first time acting," he said, sending his fans into a tizzy.

Krrish 4 is yet to go on floors, and the makers have not revealed the release timeline as of now.