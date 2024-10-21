'How Much More Inhumane...': Kichcha Sudeep's Daughter SLAMS Paps For Chaos At Actor's Mother Saroja's Funeral

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep lost his mother, Saroja, on October 20, Sunday. The actor was seen crying inconsolably at her funeral and his daughter has now slammed the media for creating ruckus while the family was grieving.

Sudeep's daughter Sanvi took to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening and criticised the paparazzi for clicking the devastated family while they bid farewell to the deceased. "Today was a difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn’t the worst part. The people who assembled outside my house, cheering loudly, stuffing cameras into my face as I try to grieve. I don’t know how much more inhumane one can be."

She went on to say, "When my father was crying for his mother, people were pushing and pulling and we had so much trouble giving her the send-off she deserved. I’m crying about losing a loved one and all these people cared about was the kind of reel they could post."

Sudeep broke down at his mother's funeral on Sunday and he was consoled by former Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

On Monday, the Vikrant Rona actor took to his X handle and shared that he was shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada 11 when his mother was rushed to the hospital. He stated that he finished shooting for the episode despite his mother being hospitalised, as she would have wanted him to fulfill his professional commitments.

My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished.

*Valued... because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.

*Celeberated... because she was my festival. My teacher. My true… pic.twitter.com/UTU9mEq944 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2024

However, she was put on ventilator just minutes before Sudeep reached the hospital and he could not meet her while she was conscious.

"I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. It's a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts," he wrote in a heartbreaking note.