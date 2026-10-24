'How Is He 75? Competition To New Generation': Mammootty's Latest Appearance At Kochi Event Has Fans Praising His Timeless Charm—VIDEO

Mammootty, 75, Stuns Fans With Youthful Look | Photo Via X

Malayalam superstar Mammootty attended an event on Friday, October 23, alongside Sarath Kumar, Dileep, Vinayakan, Joju George, MP Hibi Eden, director Hariharan and other prominent figures from the South Indian film industry for the launch of Praveka Film Company. Several videos from the event went viral on social media, with fans praising Mammootty's dashing appearance and timeless charm. Netizens were particularly impressed by the 75-year-old actor's look, with many calling him stiff competition for the new generation of stars.

Mammootty, 75, Stuns Fans With Youthful Look

For the event, Mammootty looked dashing in an all-white ensemble, pairing a white round-neck T-shirt with baggy pants. He completed the look with turquoise loafers, adding a pop of colour to his otherwise monochrome outfit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React

Soon after videos of his appearance surfaced online, netizens flooded social media with compliments, praising his fashion sense, fitness and youthful charm. One user commented, "Look at the baggy pants.They are giving stiff competition to the new generation. Must learn from them how to carry yourself." Another wrote, "Great example of discipline, diet, and workouts."

Praising his trendy style, a fan commented, "Mammootty dresses very trendy, and that too in very loose outfits that make him look younger. Definitely, his fitness goes above everything."

Other reactions included, "Mammootty is so good-looking. Pray for his long and healthy life," and "Doesn’t look a day older than 45."

One user even compared him to a younger star, writing, "Looking better than Vijay Deverakonda."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mammootty secured his fourth National Film Award in 2026 for his performance as Kodumon Potti in the horror-thriller Bramayugam. The award was presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held on September 22, 2026.