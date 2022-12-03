How I Met My Life Partner: Sameera Reddy reveals, 'It was love at first sight for me'

Sameera Reddy with Akshai Varde |

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde’s love story began on a wrong note. He almost walked out on the first date because in Sameera’s words, “I was being a tad starry!” But thereafter the sparks flew and the entrepreneur and actress fell head over heels in love. The Free Press Journal met the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Where and how did you meet Akshai?

I met Akshai on a promotional shoot for my movie Tezz. I had to ride a motorcycle for the PR event and they got me a motorcycle. It was my lucky day because the owner of the company Akshai Varde came too. It was love at first sight for me. I was besotted and I almost dropped the bike while riding it. He seemed to be more worried about the bike than me. Funny that he didn't even consider dating me or look at me in that way. I had to make all the first moves and yes I asked him for his number first!

Who played Cupid?

My entire PR team played Cupid without realising it. They were trying to make the motorcycle reach me and instead Akshai reached my life.

What was your initial reaction when you saw Akshai?

I told him, “You look so hot on that bike.” I don’t know how I could say something like that. I felt very drawn to him and I was very clear about getting to know him better.

What was the ice-breaker?

When we went on our first date, I was behaving a tad starry, reserved and conscious maybe because of my past dating disaster. He wasn’t into this dating a famous personality situation so he got up and said. “I think you are a really nice person, but this is not my cup of tea.” I finally revealed my true self to him.

After you came home did you keep thinking about him?

I came home and searched about him online because he looked really young. I found out that he is younger than me by two years. I was desperate for him to call me and ask me out, but I had to wait. He took his own sweet time.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

Akshai did. We went out to a little cafe in Bandra.

Did you guys go Dutch?

No… he is old fashioned like that.

Did he bring flowers for you on your first date?

No, we just got together. I made an excuse that I would love to know more about motorcycles since I could see that they were his first love.

How many times in a day would you speak with him?

When we started dating, it was insane I was calling him all the time but he had this policy of not talking while at work.

Who is more possessive?

Akshai is not the possessive type. He is reserved and in control and I am this crazy possessive girl. When we were dating I was young, fierce and extremely passionate. On second thoughts I still am.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

I have a very crazy sense of humour but Akshai has his moments and they are epic.

Who is more short tempered?

I am. Akshai is reserved and processes things before saying something. I react spontaneously and can just fly off the handle, I am working on it.

Sameera Reddy with Akshai Varde |

When you fought during your courtship days, who would say sorry first?

I would. But today after being with him for 12 years, which includes eight years of marriage, I would say Akshai comes around to saying sorry as quickly as I do or maybe even faster.

Who proposed marriage?

Akshai proposed marriage on my birthday in 2013 and it was quite romantic.

Did you guys face opposition when you decided to marry?

We are from the same community; Gaud Saraswat Brahmins. Besides, my mom-in-law is very spunky and very open minded while my parents are very cool.

How has the relationship changed from the time you were girlfriend-boyfriend to being husband and wife and now parents?

We have understood that we cannot sweat the small stuff. There are such big things out there in the world. Now that we are parents, we understand each other better. When one of us is in a bad mood, we leave the person to be with himself/herself.

Sameera Reddy with Akshai Varde |

Do you agree that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach?

The way to his heart is just being there when he needs me.

What is love for you?

Something that is constantly evolving. Akshai and my personality is constantly going to change through the years and I have to allow him to be and he has to allow me to be.