Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest release, Housefull 5, has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just four days. After a terrific weekend, the film faired better than expected on its fourth day, despite it being a Monday, and the total collection now stands at Rs 101 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 minted Rs 13.50 crore on Monday, which, despite being less than half of what it earned on Sunday, took the film across the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. The film opened with Rs 24 crore on Friday, thus registering the highest opening day figures of the entire Housefull franchise.

It earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday, which proves that the film is definitely a hit.

The dual-climax factor of the film has played a major role in drawing masses to the theatres. Audience can choose between watching Housefull 5A or Housefull 5B while booking their tickets, and both the versions reveal a different killer at the end. The makers had stated before the release that this is the first time in Bollywood that a film has actually been released in theatres with two different endings simultaneously.

The film is also laced with nostalgic references to previous Housefull movies, including bits and pieces of songs like Papa Toh Band Bajaye, Right Now, Papa Jag Jayega, among others.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, and others.