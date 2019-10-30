Housefull 4 crosses Rs 100 crore at Box Office, Akshay Kumar equals Salman Khan's record

The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.

The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh.

The movie made Rs 18.81 crores on Saturday, Rs 15.33 crores on Sunday and Rs 34.56 crores on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 87.78 crores.

At the international box office, 'Housefull 4' managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores on its opening day, reported Film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday.

The Farhad Samji directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative.

The movie hit the screens on October 25.

With Housefull 4’s entry to the 100 crore club, Akshay Kumar has now equalled Salman Khan’s record for the most number of centuries.

Salman Khan had a lead of 13 centuries till date. The actor’s latest release Bharat even managed to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Akshay Kumar has made a place for himself too with Housefull 4. However, only time will prove if the reincarnation comedy will enter the Rs. 200 cror club.

Here’s a list of Akshay Kumar movies that entered the 100 cror club:

Housefull 4

Mission Mangal

Kesari

2.0

Gold

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Jolly LLB 2

Rustom

Housefull 3

Airlift

Rowdy Rathore

Holiday

Housefull 2

Housefull franchise has given Akshay three of his centuries.

Well the competition doesn’t end here. Both the actors have upcoming releases before the end of this year.

Salman Khan is coming back with his much loved ‘Dabangg’ franchise. While Akshay’s upcoming movie Good Newwz is also set to hit the theatres this year. Both actors will hopefully end the year with 14 centuries under their belt.

Akshay Kumar may take the lead in 2020 as his much awaited Sooryavanshi is set to release in March. Salman Khan also has an Eid release for 2020, ‘Radhe’ which will compete with Akhshay’s Laxmi Bomb