Hot Wheels Let’s Race Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series

Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race -Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 2 of Hot Wheels Let’s Race, an animated adventure series, is set to drop on OTT in September 2024. The children's action and comedy show, promises to deliver an exciting adventure.

When and where to watch Hot Wheels Let’s Race Season 2?

The makers of the show announced that the series will be released on September 9, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The series is ready to offer fans a new perspective on the world of racing.

Plot

The series follows the journeys of six young racers: Coop, Spark, Mac, Axle Spoiler, and Sidecar. They all aspire to achieve excellence in car racing. With their passion and determination, they encounter various obstacles and challenges. The series also shows how they learn important things about teamwork, confidence, and sportsmanship.

Cast and production of Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race -Season 2

The series features the voices of actors including Jakari Fraser as Coop, Amari McCoy as Spark, Risa Mei as Brights, Griffen Campbell as Mac, Josh Keaton as Axle, Grey Delisle-Griffin as Dash Wheeler, Eric Bauzaa as Coop's Dad, Charlie Schlatter as Sidecar, and Danny Trejo as Striker Spoiler, among others.

The adventure film is helmed by Motonori Sakakibara and Collette Sunderman. Rob David has produced the film with Jordan Gershowitz, and Melanie Shannon.