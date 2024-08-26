Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ordinary Angles OTT Release Date | Trailer

Ordinary Angels is based on the true events of the 1994 North American cold wave. The film had its theatrical release on February 23, 2024, and received a positive response from both critics and audiences. It is now available for streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Ordinary Angles?

The film is streaming on ZEE5. It is available on Netflix and Google Play as well.

Plot

The movie takes place in 1994 in Louisville and focuses on salon owner Sharon Stevens. She has a happy family and lives life to the fullest. One day, while at a store, she comes across a newspaper cutting that deeply saddens her. The article is about five-year-old Michelle Schmitt, who recently lost her mother and is in need of a liver transplant. Despite facing challenges, Sharon makes the decision to help Michelle's family. She attends the family's funeral and offers her assistance. Will she be able to save Michelle's life? The rest of the story unfolds in the movie.

Cast and production of Ordinary Angels

The film's cast includes Hilary Swank as Sharon, Emily Mitchell as Michelle, Alan Ritchson as Ed, Skywalker Hughes as Ashley, Tamala Jones as Rose, Nancy Travis as Barbara, Drew Powell as Pastor Dave, Amy Acker as Theresa, and Nancy Sorel as Virginia. The film is directed by Jon Gunn, and Meg Tilly has done the screenplay with Kelly Fremon Craig. Jon Berg has produced the films with Roy Le, Dave Matthews, Johnathan Dorfman, Andrew Erwin, Kevin Downes, David Beal, and Sarah Johnson under Vertigo Entertainment, Media Capital Technologies, Kingdom Story Company, and Stampede Ventures.