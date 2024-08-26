 Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOrdinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The film is directed by Jon Gunn, and Meg Tilly has done the screenplay with Kelly Fremon Craig

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Ordinary Angles OTT Release Date | Trailer

Ordinary Angels is based on the true events of the 1994 North American cold wave. The film had its theatrical release on February 23, 2024, and received a positive response from both critics and audiences. It is now available for streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Ordinary Angles?

The film is streaming on ZEE5. It is available on Netflix and Google Play as well.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2024: Inside Look at New Interior Features and Design
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2024: Inside Look at New Interior Features and Design
Paytm Shares Tumbles 8% On NSE After VIjay Shekhar Sharma Receives Show-Cause Notice From SEBI
Paytm Shares Tumbles 8% On NSE After VIjay Shekhar Sharma Receives Show-Cause Notice From SEBI
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'

The movie takes place in 1994 in Louisville and focuses on salon owner Sharon Stevens. She has a happy family and lives life to the fullest. One day, while at a store, she comes across a newspaper cutting that deeply saddens her. The article is about five-year-old Michelle Schmitt, who recently lost her mother and is in need of a liver transplant. Despite facing challenges, Sharon makes the decision to help Michelle's family. She attends the family's funeral and offers her assistance. Will she be able to save Michelle's life? The rest of the story unfolds in the movie.

Read Also
Land Of Bad OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe's Flick
article-image

Cast and production of Ordinary Angels

The film's cast includes Hilary Swank as Sharon, Emily Mitchell as Michelle, Alan Ritchson as Ed, Skywalker Hughes as Ashley, Tamala Jones as Rose, Nancy Travis as Barbara, Drew Powell as Pastor Dave, Amy Acker as Theresa, and Nancy Sorel as Virginia. The film is directed by Jon Gunn, and Meg Tilly has done the screenplay with Kelly Fremon Craig. Jon Berg has produced the films with Roy Le, Dave Matthews, Johnathan Dorfman, Andrew Erwin, Kevin Downes, David Beal, and Sarah Johnson under Vertigo Entertainment, Media Capital Technologies, Kingdom Story Company, and Stampede Ventures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly...

'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly...

Buddy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Buddy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu To Witness Megha's Troublesome Behaviour Firsthand After Latter Threatens To...

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu To Witness Megha's Troublesome Behaviour Firsthand After Latter Threatens To...

Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car

Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car