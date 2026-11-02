Honey Singh Rushes From Dubai To Jalandhar After Nephew Divit Auluck's Death, Breaks Down While Hugging His Grieving Father - VIDEO | X

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, Divit Aulakh, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab. Following the heartbreaking news, the singer cut short his engagements in Dubai and rushed to Jalandhar to be with his grieving family. Emotional visuals of Honey Singh's visit to the Aulakh residence have now surfaced on the internet, leaving fans heartbroken.

After reaching the residence, Honey Singh was seen stepping out of his car and immediately walking towards Dinesh. The rapper hugged him tightly, and the two broke down in tears. Honey Singh was visibly emotional as he consoled the grieving family member and shared the heartbreaking moment with him.

Owner of Speed Records, Dinesh Auluck. Honey Singh got emotional. 😢💔😭😭 https://t.co/xBzIWPX7as — Narendra Modi (@NarendraM0dipm) November 2, 2026

Honey Singh Pays Tribute To Nephew Divit Aulakh

Amid the heartbreaking news of Divit Aulakh's demise, Honey Singh took to social media to share a throwback picture from his childhood. In the old photograph, little Divit can be seen playfully hanging onto the rapper's bicep while holding his arm tightly. The singer shared the picture with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "RIP. Sada puttar."

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How Did Divit Aulakh Die?

Divit Aulakh, 18, lost his life in a tragic road accident in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Jalandhar, Punjab. According to reports, Divit was returning home after attending a birthday party with his friends in a Volkswagen Jetta when the car crashed into a stationary municipal corporation tractor-trolley on a flyover near the Police Lines area. The accident reportedly took place around 3 am. Divit and his 19-year-old friend, Aarav Talwar, who was also travelling in the car, died on the spot, while the three other occupants sustained minor injuries. According to the police, the car was travelling at high speed when it rammed into the parked vehicle. The authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Divit was the song of son of Dinesh Auluck, the owner and Managing Director of Punjabi music label Speed Records. The funeral ceremony of Divit will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 1 pm.