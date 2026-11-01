Yo Yo Honey Singh's Nephew Vidit Olak Dies In Jalandhar Car Accident, Singer Shares Heartbreaking Note: 'Dark Decade For Me'

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Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, Vidit Olak, was among two people killed in a road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours of Sunday, November 1. The two friends were reportedly returning home after attending a birthday party when the fatal crash took place. Vidit was the son of Dinesh, owner of Punjabi music company Speed Records. The other deceased was identified as Aarav Talwar, son of the owner of Pappy Sweets.

Honey Singh's Nephew Passes Away

The singer also confirmed the news on Instagram story and wrote, "Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck."

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Details About Car Accident

According to India Today, the accident occurred on a flyover near the Police Lines area, where the Volkswagen car carrying Vidit and Aarav rammed into a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the road.

Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said that the police received information about the accident at around 3 am. According to him, Municipal Corporation sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover at the time and had parked the tractor-trolley there to collect garbage.

The car was reportedly travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it crashed into the stationary vehicle, claiming the lives of both occupants.

No Legal Action

Further, the report stated that five people were travelling in the Volkswagen car at the time of the accident. While Vidit and Aarav died in the crash, the other three had already returned home.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and took custody of the bodies. The families declined to pursue further legal action, following which the bodies were handed over to them.