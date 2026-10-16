Honey Singh Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Police After 4 Summons, Questioned For Over 2 Hours | Honey Singh

Mumbai: Rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Nodal Police on Friday after being issued four summons since September in a case related to the alleged use of objectionable and obscene words during a concert.

FIR registered under BNS and IT Act

The Maharashtra Cyber Nodal Police Station registered an FIR under Sections 296 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The provisions relate to obscene acts and songs, acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber CellThe summons were issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

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Honey Singh had been issued a final summons warning that failure to appear would invite penal action. Although he sought another date for questioning on Friday, police officials reportedly rejected his request and directed him to appear the same day.

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Singer questioned for over two hours

The singer reached the Maharashtra Cyber office in Cuffe Parade at around 2.55 pm. He was questioned for more than two hours and was allowed to leave at approximately 5.30 pm. Sources said Singh could be summoned again if required. Further action in the case will be decided after the police examine his clarification and the findings of the inquiry. The case is being personally monitored by Maharashtra Cyber Additional Director General of Police Yashasvi Yadav.

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