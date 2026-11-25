Honey Singh & Atif Aslam Dance At Dubai Wedding To Abrar-Ul-Haq's Songs Amid Pakistani Show Bans In India - VIDEO | Instagram/Sadiq Saleem

Indian singer and rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam were spotted dancing together at a wedding in Dubai, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Pakistani entertainment content in India. The two singers appeared to be enjoying the celebrations as they danced to songs by Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq. Sharing glimpses from the wedding, host Sadiq Saleem posted pictures and videos of the duo and wrote, "Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend’s wedding!"

Giving a glimpse into the evening, Sadiq revealed that both singers made the occasion special with their presence. He also shared his excitement at seeing them dance to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs, writing, "And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs too."

Sadiq further praised Honey's presence at the wedding, describing him as an icon who arrived with warmth and style. He also revealed that Atif attended the celebration straight from his concert rehearsals, honouring a prior commitment. Sharing his experience of hosting the evening, Sadiq said that the wedding was one of the commitments that kept him from travelling to Karachi for another event.

Taking an apparent dig at the ongoing restrictions and objections surrounding Pakistani entertainment in India, Sadiq ended his note with a pointed observation. Referring to a complaint being filed against a Pakistani Netflix series, he wrote, "And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. Can happen only in Dubai!"

The video went viral mainly because of the stark contrast between the two singers celebrating music together in Dubai and the growing opposition to Pakistani entertainment in India. The debate has intensified after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Pakistani films, shows and other content are not released or promoted in India. The issue also made headlines recently after two planned screenings of the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat in Bengaluru were cancelled by their organisers following online backlash. The developments have once again brought the debate over Pakistani artists and entertainment content in India into the spotlight.

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