 Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor Wishes Fans, Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar Host Party, Ayesha Khan Attends Karan Aujla's Mumbai Show- Inside Celeb Festivities
From Ranbir Kapoor celebrating with daughter Raha in Mumbai, celebrities marked Holi in style on Tuesday. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted their annual party, while Vineet Jain’s bash saw Gaurav Khanna, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankita Lokhande and others in attendance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Inside Holi 2026 Celebrations | Photo Via Instagram

Holi 2026, celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, kicked off with several celebrities attending vibrant parties across Mumbai with their friends and close ones.

Ranbir Kapoor, who marked the festival with his daughter Raha, was seen warmly wishing fans on the occasion. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was in London for the BAFTA Awards 2026, where she attended as a presenter. Following the ceremony, the actress headed to Milan Fashion Week to attend Italian luxury fashion house Gucci’s highly anticipated debut runway show by its new creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Notably, Alia is the first Indian global ambassador for the brand.Times Group MD Vineet Jain's Holi party in Mumbai

article-image

Several celebrities were spotted at The Times Group MD Vineet Jain’s Holi party in Mumbai. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ashnoor Kaur, Rajeev Adatia, Farrhana Bhatia, Nehal Chudasama, Rohan Mehra, Anushka Ghosh, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Gaurav Khanna, Shrutika Arjun, Samarth Jurel, Soundarya Sharma and Sana Makbul, among others, were seen in attendance.

Actress Ayesha Khan attended Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concert in Mumbai. The show, part of the P-Pop Culture India Tour, was held at the MMRDA Grounds in the city, with Tanmay Bhatt and Aaditya Kulshreshth, aka Kullu, also in attendance.

She was seen politely acknowledging fans who approached her for photos and happily posed with them at the venue.

article-image

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar hosted their annual Holi celebration on Tuesday, with several industry friends in attendance.

Several celebs, including Madhu Chopra, Mannara Chopra, Urmila Matondkar, Richa Chadha, Manish Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, Anjali Anand and Meiyang Chang, were spotted playing Holi at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s festive gathering.

