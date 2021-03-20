Hobby Talk: 'Scam 1992...' actor reveals his love for fitness

Pratik Gandhi became a household owing to the success of his web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. His nuanced portrayal of Harshad Mehta won him several accolades and critical acclaim. The actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and actress Sharmin Segal. We caught up with the busy actor for a chat about his hobbies and how he manages to take out time for them amid a busy schedule. Excerpts:

Tell us about your hobby.

I play the tabla and I like outdoor games and carrom, working out and exploring different martial arts forms. I watch videos for different combat styles and at times, I even try them.

Your work entails a lot of travelling, how do you make time for workouts?

Working out is one hobby that I can carry out anytime, anywhere because I don’t workout in a gym. Whenever I get the chance, I try to innovate the martial arts I watch on TV. People generally take a cigarette break or ‘chai break’. When there is a break I workout and in the bargain, I end up doing multiple workout sessions of five minutes each during the day.

What are your takeaways from this?

I guess respecting your body is one of the basic things that people should do. Working out is not about building six-pack abs, it’s about the whole well-being of a person. You should be mentally fit too.