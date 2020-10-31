FPJ Exclusive: 'There are two sides to the Harshad Mehta story,' says Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi, who has become the toast of the town post his nuanced portrayal of the infamous stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, in the web series Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, is a renowned Gujarati actor who has been honing his skills on the stage for the past 15 years. The actor talks about how life has changed post the release of the Hansal Mehta directorial, and reveals why he calls theatre an actor’s gym.

How does it feel to taste this kind of a success, especially after having such a illustrious career in theatre?

My daughter had the best reaction! She asked me ‘Papa, why are suddenly so many people calling you up and congratulating you?’ So, I told her that I have worked in this web series and people are loving my performance. To this, her reaction was: ‘But why now? You have done so many plays… did they not watch you then?’.

Yes, it is a bit strange. People I would approach before and get promptly turned down by are now calling me up to congratulate, to work with me, to take interviews. I am not bitter, you need to write your own success story, and sometimes it takes time OTT platforms are a mainstream medium and its reach is vast. With the web-series, I am now reaching everybody’s home, I am on every mobile. Hence, people are getting to know about me now. But it is still very overwhelming, to say the least!

How difficult was it to play such a controversial character, especially since he is still so much vivid in public memory?

It is very interesting for actors to approach such characters as there are a lot of things available in the public domain for reference. But I have observed that often while playing a public figure, we focus so much on the persona that the human side of such characters are often largely ignored. There are two sides to the Harshad Mehta story, one is how he ruined the economy and led so many people to commit suicide, and the other is that of an ambitious guy. I read up everything I could lay my hands on. And then I unlearned all the information. I knew I had to approach him from a neutral, unbiased space, where he is neither the villain nor the hero.

But how did you manage to get into that objective space, can one be completely unbiased while playing such a character?

That is where my years of theatre experience came handy! I have played a lot of real-life characters (including Gandhi in Mohan No Masalo which also earned him a Limca Book of Records mention) on stage and what I have always tried is to touch the emotions and the human aspects of the characters. Instead of acting like the character, I try to react like them. I don’t want to make any grand statement through them as an actor. I think it is more important and definitely more interesting to keep it open to the audience’s interpretation.

There were a lot of places in this web series where it was easy for the actor to get a bit carried away and play to the gallery. ‘Hero’ ban jana bohot natural instinct hota hai for an actor…especially the kind of lines I had in this, they were rather filmy, and as an actor you are tempted to pitch it as a punch. My entire aim was to make everything realistic. Instead of projecting the lines as a hero, it had to sound like a person who talks like that in regular situations, that is their way of talking, it is not dialoguebazzi.