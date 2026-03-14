'His Condition Has Become Serious And Worse...': Anurag Dobhal's Manager Shares YouTuber's Health Update

Anurag Dobhal Health Update | Instagram

A few days ago, Anurag Dobhal met with an accident, which he streamed live on Instagram. He was rushed to the hospital, and the YouTuber's manager, Rohit Panday, has been sharing his health update on social media. Recently, Rohit posted that Anurag's health has become serious and worse, and he has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Rohit shared, "Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that (sic)."

He further wrote, "He has been diagnosed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors. We would request you all to pray for him (sic)."

Anurag Dobhal Controversy

A few days ago, Anurag posted a video of more than 2 hours on YouTube, in which he claimed that he had gone into depression because of his family. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant alleged that his parents and brother have taken all his properties, and he had also tried to commit suicide.

He said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai."

In the video, he had also revealed that his wife had left him after being influenced by other people, and his child was his only hope. The video has been deleted from his YouTube channel.

After Anurag's accident, his wife Ritika visited him in the hospital, and she has been by his side. The couple is expecting their first child together. Ritika is currently 9 months pregnant.