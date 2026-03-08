Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: YouTuber's Wife Ritika Chauhan & Her Parents By His Side In Hospital, Manager Shares Health Update

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is currently under medical observation after he met with a car accident while driving on Saturday. The social media personality reportedly crashed his vehicle into a divider on the Delhi–Dehradun highway while streaming live on Instagram.

Following the incident, Dobhal was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ICU. His manager, Rohit Panday, has been sharing updates about his health with fans through social media, urging people not to spread rumours about the situation.

Taking to Instagram story on Sunday (March 8), Rohit wrote, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi (Anurag's wife, Ritika Chauhan) and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation.”

He further appealed to people to avoid directing hate towards anyone during this time. “Also, let's not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let's all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Rohit had informed followers that Dobhal had been shifted to another hospital and was being treated in the ICU.

In one of the updates, he wrote: “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach ma (you people are truly god.)”

According to reports, Dobhal was driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway when the accident took place. The speedometer was reportedly showing between 140 and 150 kmph at the time.

During the livestream, he appeared emotionally distressed and told viewers that he felt completely alone. He said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call), let's go for a final ride."

The incident comes just days after Dobhal shared a troubling message on Instagram, alleging that he had been facing mental harassment and torture. In what he described as his ‘last video,’ the influencer accused his parents and siblings of “torturing” him.

He also claimed that they opposed his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika Chauhan, to enter their home.