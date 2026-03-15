'His Art Is Divine': Gajraj Rao Praises Sunil Grover's Kader Khan Mimicry On Kapil Sharma's Show; Comedian Reacts

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao showered praise on comedian-actor Sunil Grover for his impressive mimicry of legendary actor-writer Kader Khan during the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (March 15), Rao shared stills of Grover from the episode and penned a heartfelt note applauding his performance and versatility.

In Hindi, Rao wrote, “I am a fan of Sunil Grover; whatever he does touches the heart. When he comes on stage as Kapil Dev, even Kapil Dev keeps watching him in amazement. When he takes on the form of Salman, he actually starts looking like Salman… Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli - he can become anyone.

“In yesterday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, he appeared as Kader Khan, and it felt as if Kader Khan himself was standing on the stage. Grover does not merely mimic; he enters the soul of that person. He absorbs their speech, expressions and mannerisms completely. Grover is one of the greatest shape-shifters of our time; his art is divine and he is truly unique.”

Rao also praised the entire team behind the show, adding that the magic wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s contribution.

“Salute to Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma for their brilliant jugalbandi with Grover. Salute to the show’s writers, Grover’s makeup and costume team, the director, Archana ji and Sidhu saab. Without the combined craft of all of you, this magic wouldn’t be possible. Thank you Kapil Sharma and the entire team for making the world laugh and spreading so much happiness.”

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Responding to Rao in the comments section, Grover wrote, “Mere Prabhu, itna pyar aur samman dene ke liye bahut bahut aabhar, dhanyawad. Aap bahut udaar hain. Itna pyar aur ashirwad jab aap jaise mahapurush se milta hai toh pehle mann main aata hai, hey ishwar tera shukar hai aur doosri baat ki ab iska jawab kya doonga. Aap hamesha mera manobal badhate hain… Meri aur humari saari mandali ki ore se aapka bahut bahut dhanyawad. Love and regards, your fan.”

Several celebrities including Kusha Kapila, Varun Dhawan, Zakir Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Paritosh Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Sheeba Chaddha also praised Grover’s performance.

During the March 15 finale episode of the show, Grover recreated Kader Khan’s iconic expressions, voice modulation and comic timing, leaving the audience in splits. The episode featured filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan as guests.

Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show has released 12 episodes so far. The season featured several celebrity guests including Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, among others.