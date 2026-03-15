Kusha Kapila Praises Sunil Grover's Kader Khan Mimicry On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'He Becomes The Person & It's Scarily...'

Kusha Kapil On Sunil Grover's Mimicry Of Kader Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Influencer-actress Kusha Kapila praised actor Sunil Grover, who, in the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 on Saturday, March 15, gave a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Kader Khan. Dressed as him, he recreated Kader's iconic expressions, voice modulation, and comic timing from classic Hindi films, with filmmaker David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan appearing as guests.

Sunil Grover's Kader Khan Impression Wows Kusha Kapila

On Sunday, Kusha took to her Instagram story to re-share the video of Sunil mimicking Kader. She praised his performance, stating that he always nails it and that she never misses watching his act. She wrote, "The choices he makes while doing an impression are so interesting - he becomes the person and it is scarily precise. He likely gets no more than a week to prep for this and yet he manages to nail every single one of them."

She added, "I never miss a @whosunilgrover performance. Miss kya main toh on repeat dekh sakti hoon. His voice modulation alone should be studied. What an actor, what a performer, what a guy."

Varun Dhawan Praises Sunil Grover

On Saturday, Varun shared the memorable moment from The Great Indian Kapil Show on his Instagram story, praising Sunil Grover for his tribute to Kader Khan.

Posting a clip from the episode, the actor wrote, "It’s not mimicry when u embody the soul."

Read Also Exclusive: Aamir Khan Opens Up On What He Thinks About Sunil Grover

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show has released 12 episodes so far, with the finale streaming at 8 PM on March 14. This season featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Orry, and others.