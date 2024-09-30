 'Hindustan & Pakistan Equal For Me': Diljit Dosanjh Gifts Shoes To Pakistani Fan, Says 'Borders Have Been Drawn By Politicians' (VIDEO)
After wrapping up his UK tour, Diljit will be heading to India for his nationwide Dil-Luminati tour, scheduled from October to December.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has taken Punjabi music to new heights across the globe, recently performed for a packed venue in Manchester, and while at it, he had a sweet surprise for a Pakistani fan. During the concert, he also stated that Indians and Pakistanis are equal for him, and that the borders between the two countries have been drawn by politicians.

Diljit shared a video of the moment on his Instagram handle on Sunday. In the video, he can be seen gifting a brand new pair of shoes to a female fan on stage. He then asked her where was she from, to which she replied, "Pakistan".

The singer thanked her for her support and addressing the audience, said, "Hindustan, Pakistan, everything is equal for me. Punjabis have love for everyone in their hearts. These borders have been drawn by politicians, but for us, every person who speaks Punjabi and loves Punjabi is the same."

"The ones who have come from my country, India, they are most welcome. And the ones who have come here from Pakistan, they too are most welcome!" he added.

The crowd cheered for Diljit as he went on to belt out his chartbusters and entertain the thousands of fans gathered there to witness him.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up his UK tour, Diljit will be heading to India for his nationwide Dil-Luminati tour, scheduled from October to December. While the opening concert of his India tour will be held in Delhi on October 26, it will end on December 29 in Guwahati.

The 'Lover' singer will perform across multiple cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh.

