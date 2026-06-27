Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing With Friends During Police Station Visit In ₹370 Biryani Remark Controversy; VIDEO Goes Viral

Viral Police Station Video Puts Himanshu Jangra Back In Spotlight | Photo Via Instagram

The 22-year-old Gurugram man, Himanshu Jangra, whose remarks at stand-up comedian Pranit More's comedy show triggered controversy linked to the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' comment, has once again come under scrutiny after a recent video of him visiting a police station went viral on social media. The incident originally stemmed from a crowd-work interaction that quickly spread across platforms, drawing strong criticism. Despite apologising for his comments, Himanshu is once again facing backlash after the controversy resurfaced online.

Viral Police Station Video Puts Himanshu Jangra Back In Spotlight

Stand-up comedian Pranit More mocked on girls when a person told that he served a girl biryani of ₹370.



₹370 Ka Biryani Khila Di Toh Vasool karne Ka Haq Mil Gya.



Yahi Soch Problem Hai... pic.twitter.com/YBN3PrYGfV — Shailesh UP60 (@Shailes34135660) June 7, 2026

In the viral clip shared by an advocate named Kunal Lochav on Instagram, which has now been deleted, Himanshu is seen accompanied by friends, appearing relaxed and laughing during the visit. The video has sparked discussion online, with users sharing mixed reactions and differing interpretations of the situation.

In the clip, the camera initially focuses on Himanshu as his friend says, "Aur 370 biryani wali bhai…", after which Himanshu begins laughing. The video then shows them outside the police station.

Check out the video:

What Did Himanshu Jangra Say?

Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram and an audience member, remarked that he went on a date with a woman and paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a 'return' on his investment, which he interpreted as physical intimacy. The comment was widely condemned online for promoting a transactional and problematic view of consent.

The situation escalated further when it was noted that More laughed during the exchange and later uploaded the clip. Netizens also criticised More for not calling out the remark and instead laughing during the interaction.

As of now, Himanshu Jangra has not reacted to the viral police station video.

Jangra, who worked at Starvik Design, was subsequently terminated from his job. He also received legal notices and was summoned along with comedian Pranit More, by the National Commission for Women (NCW).