'Maine Sirf Entertainment Ke Liye Bataya': '₹370 Ki Biryani' Viral Man Himanshu Jangra Says Pranit More's Response Encouraged Him To Continue The Joke- Watch

'₹370 Ki Biryani' Viral Man Himanshu Jangra Says Pranit More's Response Encouraged Him To Continue The Joke- Watch |

Himanshu Jangra went viral after comedian Pranit More uploaded the crowdwork video featuring his "Rs. 370 ki biryani" remark. Following the massive backlash, Himanshu expressed regret over attending Pranit's show and apologised to viewers for using inappropriate words during the performance. Addressing the controversy, Starvik Design shared a video featuring Himanshu, in which he provided context and clarification while urging viewers to watch it with an open mind.

When asked about his condition since the controversy erupted, Himanshu admitted, "Avi dekha jaye to condition bhot worse hai." He revealed that no one in his family or hometown knew about the issue for nearly a week. However, last Sunday, his uncle came to know about it. Recalling the incident, Himanshu said his uncle called and scolded him. He requested his uncle not to tell anyone, believing the matter would settle down within a couple of days.

However, according to Himanshu, the trolling only intensified over the following days. He explained that his family became increasingly worried after he allegedly lost his job and received a notice following the filing of an FIR against him.

When asked why he made such a "disgusting" comment, Himanshu claimed he had heard several people narrate similar stories before. However, Himanshu said, "Maine improvise kar ke story batayi thi kyunki ispe Pehle jo log bata rahe the, unhone bhi aisi type ki stories batayi thi." He maintained that his statement at Pranit's show was intended purely for "entertainment" and did not reflect his actual beliefs. "Maine sirf entertainment ke liye bataya tha, mera koi bhi aisa intention nahi hai, meri koi bhi aisi mentality nahi hai," added Himanshu. He further stated that both the host and the audience appeared to take the remark in a humorous manner at the time.

Referring to Pranit's reaction during the show, Himanshu said, "Uske response ko dekhte hue mujhe aur badhava mila." He further admitted, "Ab main jab usko dobara dekhta hoon to mujhe regret hota hai."

Himanshu acknowledged that he initially treated the incident as a joke and even viewed it as an advantage. However, he admitted that his remarks were hurtful towards both men and women. He also clarified that he has remained inactive on social media for the past week and that several accounts circulating online in his name do not belong to him.