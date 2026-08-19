Himanshu Dulani Addresses Karan Aujla’s Cheating Rumours: ‘Meet Him And You’ll Know' | FPJ Exclusive | Photo Via Instagram

Dancer and choreographer Himanshu Dulani has built a strong presence in the dance and entertainment space through his performances, workshops and collaborations with popular music artistes. Over the years, he has worked with names like Karan Aujla and Talwinder and has also been part of Aujla’s live shows and tours. Himanshu has now opened up about his experience of working closely with Karan and shared what the Punjabi singer is like away from the spotlight.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Himanshu was asked about the various rumours surrounding Karan on social media, including allegations of cheating. Defending the singer, Himanshu said his personal experience with Karan has been completely positive.

“He is a very good person. If you meet him, you will understand that yourself. He is a very good human. Not only him, but his team as well. They are the best team I have been working with,” Himanshu said.

He also revealed that his professional association with Karan is continuing and that he is set to accompany the singer on international shows. “I am also going to tour Australia and New Zealand with him. Hopefully, I will continue working with him in the future as well,” he shared.

When asked how Karan and his team discovered him, Himanshu revealed that the singer’s manager, Deep, came across one of his dance videos and liked his work.

“Actually, his main guy, his manager, Deep Sir, saw my video and really liked it. Then he followed me and sent me a message saying, ‘Bro, share your number.’ Since it was a blue-tick account, I wondered, ‘Who is asking for my number like this?’” he recalled.

Himanshu then checked Deep’s profile and realised that he was closely associated with Karan. “I checked his profile and saw Karan everywhere, with so many pictures of them together. So I thought there must be some connection,” he said.

Soon after, Karan himself noticed Himanshu’s work. “Karan Sir also shared my video on his story and even commented on it. Then I had a feeling that something big was about to happen,” Himanshu said.

He further revealed that after speaking to Karan’s team over a call, he was surprised by the amount of trust they placed in him despite having seen just one of his videos.

“What was really surprising for me was that they directly gave me an entire show after watching just one video. It was a lot of trust because when someone gives you an entire show to choreograph and perform, you have to build that trust with them,” he explained.

Himanshu added that such opportunities are not only about talent but also about how a person conducts himself professionally. “It was quite surprising for me that he really liked my dancing. But more than dancing, your character as a person also matters in these situations. They may have seen your dancing, but they also need to know what you are like as a human being and as a person,” he said.

The collaboration eventually took Himanshu to Dubai, where he performed with his team for Karan. “They gave me the opportunity and then called me to Dubai for a show. It was not even a national show; it was international. I went to Dubai with my team and they really liked it,” he shared.

Himanshu said that the Dubai performance was put together in a short period of time, which made him even more confident about what he could deliver if given a larger opportunity. “I put that together in a very short amount of time. I thought that if they liked what I could do in such limited time, imagine what I could create if I got a proper show,” he said.

He later went on to work on Karan’s India tour as well. “Then I got the India tour. That was it for me. I was like, I want to give them a show that they would really love. And it happened,” Himanshu said.

Coming back to Karan’s personality, Himanshu once again praised the singer and said it is rare to find someone at his level who remains so grounded.

“He is a very good person. You will hardly find many people who are at that level and are still so humble, so down to earth and so kind,” he said.

At the same time, Himanshu admitted that Karan carries a strong presence whenever he enters a room. “He has an aura. He walks into the room and you immediately feel like, ‘Oh, someone is here,’” he concluded.