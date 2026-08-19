Sreeleela Ditches Traditional Blouse For Strapless Saree Look, Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 19, 2026
Sreeleela shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram, dressed in an ivory-toned saree with a caption: "When you let your heart lead 💗"
The saree stood out with a wide multicoloured border featuring pink, green, gold and silver geometric patterns, adding a vibrant contrast to the muted base
Small floral motifs are scattered across the saree, while the embellished border and matching pallu added richness without overpowering the overall look
Instead of a traditional blouse, she styled with a matching ivory strapless design featuring intricate floral and metallic embroidery
She accessorised with a statement gold choker embellished with green and pink stones, complemented by stud earrings, delicate bangles and rings
Sreeleela kept her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and opted for soft glam makeup, defined eyes, nude lips and a small red bindi
Fans praised her look in the comments, calling her "sunadri", "beautiful", "stunning" and more
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