 Bigg Boss 20: Mouni Roy Approached For Salman Khan Hosted Show, Makers Reportedly 'Ready To Offer Hefty Amount' To Bring Naagin Fame On Board
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Bigg Boss 20: Mouni Roy Approached For Salman Khan Hosted Show, Makers Reportedly 'Ready To Offer Hefty Amount' To Bring Naagin Fame On Board

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 20 makers have approached Naagin fame Mouni Roy and are reportedly "ready to offer a hefty amount" to bring her on board. The speculation has sparked excitement among fans, with one saying, "If she decides to come, the show would be insane."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Mouni Roy Approached For Salman Khan Hosted Show, Makers Reportedly 'Ready To Offer Hefty Amount' To Bring Naagin Fame On Board
Bigg Boss 20: Mouni Roy Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show, Makers Reportedly 'Ready To Offer Hefty Amount' To Bring Naagin Fame |

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere in September 2026. So far, the makers have not officially announced the names of the contestants. However, several names have been doing the rounds on social media, with fans speculating about who could enter the Salman Khan hosted reality show. One of the names being discussed is that of Naagin fame Mouni Roy.

According to BBTak, the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have approached Mouni to participate in Salman Khan's show as a contestant. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the actress has accepted the offer.

The makers are reportedly very keen to have Mouni on board and are "ready to offer a hefty amount" to bring her into the show. As per the report, negotiations with the actress are currently underway. An official confirmation is awaited to know whether Mouni will eventually enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Following the reports, several users took to social media to share their reactions. One user tweeted, "#MouniRoy is honestly way too big for a show like Bigg Boss. She has so much happening and multiple projects lined up! But if she ever decides to come… the show would be INSANE." Another wrote, "She and Jennifer (Winget) will never come i can write it in blood." A third user commented, "Mouni Roy a big name for #BiggBoss20 reality show."

The names that have been specifically reported as approached or in advanced discussions include Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Sunil Pal and Showik Chakraborty. Other reports suggest that Amruta Khanvilkar and Elnaaz Norouzi have also received offers from the makers.

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Bigg Boss 20 Release Date

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host for the show's landmark 20th season. The season will air on COLORS and stream on Jio Hotstar. The makers have also teased a fresh format with the introduction of "Extra Jeevan Daan", which will give contestants an additional chance in the game but comes with its own catch.

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