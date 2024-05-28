Here's Why Hailey Bieber Delayed Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber |

American model and socialite Hailey Bieber and pop icon Justin Bieber are all set to start their parenthood journey. The two recently announced they were welcoming their first child. The Rhode founder reportedly delayed her pregnancy as the couple tied the knot in 2018 and waited for six years to start a family.

An insider close to the duo revealed to OK Magazine that the two have faced a lot of struggle since there were rumours of their split and theories of their trouble in paradise.

Further, it stated that Justin is a lot clingier, while Hailey has always been more emotionally mature and able to see things more clearly. There was turbulence in their mid-years of marriage because of their different personalities. “It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out,” said the insider.

The source told the UK magazine that Hailey delayed pregnancy due to mental health issues because she wanted to have stability first. Also, she wanted to focus on her career first and then have babies.

After their pregnancy was revealed, the pair was seen out and about, with the model showing off her growing baby belly.

As per TMZ, Hailey is reportedly in her second trimester and there are even stories indicating that the pair is aware of the baby's gender.