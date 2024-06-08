Here's What Happened When Farman Haider Visited Samridhii Shukla On Sets Of YRKKH, Reveals Why He Regretted It

Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider worked together in Colors TV's show 'Saavi Ki Savari.' However, it was during the show that the rumors of the two of them falling in love and being in a relationship started doing rounds. While both Samridhii and Farman have time and again denied these rumors, the latter was recently quizzed about the same again and he revealed how, he was worried for Samridhii.

Talking to Telly Masala about the same recently, Farmaan revealed how, when the two of them would hear or read these rumors, they would laugh it off. However, the first time when a leading newspaper wrote the same, he was disheartened. Talking about what his parents told him post this, Farman revealed that they made him understand that these things are always going to happen as a part of his profession.

Further, the actor revealed how he once visited Samridhii Shukla on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a costar from Saavi Ki Savaari, however, when he entered all the cameras just captured him. Farman reveals regretting his decision to visit the actress and states how he was worried for her. Farman states that it is always a girl who is pointed fingers at and hence he regretted visiting Samridhii on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, he also thought that he could not stop himself from going somewhere he wishes to because of certain rumors.

While Samridhii is currently acing her stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Farman is all set to make a comeback on television with Colors TV's upcoming show 'Khubsurrat.'